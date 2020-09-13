Lynell May (Mahaffey) KirkMay 8, 1943 - Jul 20, 2020We lost a truly wonderful person on July 20, 2020, when Lynell May (Mahaffey) Kirk passed away at home peacefully from natural causes, with her loving husband of almost 53 years and two sons by her side. She is survived by her husband Gary Kirk, sons Jeffrey Kirk (Erik Waldorf) and Gregory Kirk, brother Michael Mahaffey (Catherine), sister Carol Bonneau (Ronald Sr.), nephews Ronald Bonneau, Jr. (Megan), Bradley Bonneau, and Ian Mahaffey, niece Courtney Mahaffey, great nephew Trystan Bonneau, her aunt Lorenne Alves (Manuel), Uncle Ronald Ghisletta, and 40 cousins.The oldest of three children, Lynell was born in Vallejo, California on May 8, 1943, to Carleen and James Mahaffey. She graduated from Patterson High School in 1961, attended Adrian's Beauty College, attained her Cosmetology license and eventually opened her own salon business. She married Gary, the love of her life, in 1967 and they started their family with two rambunctious little boys, Jeffrey (1968) and Gregory (1971). In 1974, they found their dream home in the El Sobrante valley where she lived with Gary until her last breath.Lynell was a giving person and enjoyed volunteering to help others. She was a lifetime member of Eastern Star but not active after moving to the Bay Area. She volunteered at the boys' grammar school and in Cub Scouts, eventually joining Beta Sigma Phi (BSF) in 1980, and the El Sobrante Art Guild a few years later. Lynell was a crafter and enjoyed sewing and decorating all sorts of things. She had many fun-filled times participating and organizing craft fairs and volunteering in many BSF philanthropic and cultural activities and events. Lynell was President of East Bay Council, BSF in 1986-87, organized the Holiday Charity Boutique craft fair (1991-2000) to raise charitable funds for BSF donations to Cystic Fibrosis and Stanford Kidney research among others. She earned the admiration and respect of her sorority Sisters who chose Lynell Chapter Woman of the Year in 1997 and 2009, and Council Woman of the Year in 1991, 2012, and 2017.Lynell was a unique person with a zest for life, a passionate, loving, caring, and kind person who was fun to be with no matter what the occasion. She influenced and encouraged all who knew her and she touched us all with her kindness. Lynell, the love of my life, we miss your smile and laughter, may you now and forever rest in peace.Lynell was always concerned about helping people in need. To honor Lynell you can make a donation in her name to a local food back or community supported meal program in your area. Thank you.The family is planning a graveside service at the Patterson District Cemetery, 11 am, September 18, 2020. We invite all family and friends, subject to Stanislaus County Covid-19 gathering guidance at that time.