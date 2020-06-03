Lynn Cunningham
Lynn Cunningham
July 15, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Lynn Cunningham, 77, of Bolivar, MO passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Butterfield Care Facility in Bolivar, MO. Born to Uris and Ruby Cunningham, the 3rd of 9 children on July 15, 1942, in Tacoma Washington. He was an over the road truck driver until his retirement.
He is survived by his four children, Charlotte Johnson, Patricia Cunningham, Victoria Parker and James Cunningham; his four sisters Joan Hartsell, Nancy Sherry, Ruth Theilen and Marla Lambert, he is survived by his 3 brothers, David Cunningham, Duane Cunningham and Galon Cunningham; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death is his parents Uris and Ruby Cunningham and brother Uris Eugene (Gene) Cunningham. Services for Lynn Cunningham are private.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 3, 2020.
