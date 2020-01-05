Lynn Hoagland
April 5, 1945 - January 1 , 2020
Lynn Hoagland passed peacefully into Heaven with his loved ones by his side at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House on January 1, 2020. He was tough to the end and fought to stay with us, until he couldn't fight anymore. Lynn was born April 5, 1945, and raised in Modesto, the only son to Ted and Zola Hoagland. He attended Enslen Elementary and Roosevelt Junior High, then graduated from Downey High school in 1963. Lynn attended college, and made many lifelong friends at MJC, Fresno State and Chico State, from which he graduated after serving in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Once he graduated and came back to Modesto, Lynn worked along side his parents and eventually became the owner of Hoagland's Transport Service, Inc. Lynn met, then married his lifelong partner, Leanne in 1972 and had three children. Lynn was a proud member of the Elks Club, following in his dad's footsteps, a passionate duck hunter who loved to take his son and grandsons hunting in their youths, an avid fisherman, and a golfer and member of Del Rio Country Club for many years, where he and Leanne made many memories and friends together. After Lynn retired, he and Leanne spent many years in the Desert of California enjoying the sunshine and each other in a beautiful home he enjoyed very much. Lynn was predeceased by his parents, Ted and Zola, and his son, Jeff (1992). Lynn is survived by his wife, Leanne, daughters and son-in-laws, Kristin and Dave Griego, and Brandy and John Runyan, and his six grandchildren, Ashley, Grant and Jared Bone, and Jeffrey, Jackson and Jamie Runyan. He will be missed dearly by all those who loved him. We thank Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento for their valiant effort, and Community Hospice for his peaceful passing. Private burial. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in Lynn's name to Community Hospice, Alexander Cohen Hospice House, 2201 Euclid Ave. Hughson, CA 95326
