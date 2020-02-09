Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Chong. View Sign Service Information Green Street Mortuary 649 Green Street San Francisco , CA 94133 (415)-433-5692 Memorial service 10:30 AM Green Street Mortuary 649 Green Street San Francisco , CA 94133 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel Chong

Jan. 15, 1924 - Jan. 31, 2020

Mabel Chong passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on January 31, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Born on January 15, 1924 in Oakdale, CA, she was the daughter of Jue Howe Ow and Hall Shee. Mabel married her husband Frank Chong Sr. in the 1940's. The couple settled in Ceres, where they raised four sons.

Mabel and her husband started Sequoia Super Market in 1955, and the store remained part of the Ceres community for 50 years. Mabel remained in her Ceres family home for over 60 years until her passing.

Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Frank Chong Sr., and she is survived by her children Frank Chong Jr. and wife Tina Chong, Lowell Chong and wife Karen Chong, Bill Chong, Dick Chong and wife Joan Chong; grandchildren Frank Chong III and wife Katherine Chong, Darin Chong and wife Jennifer Chong, Kathy Chong, Brandon Chong and wife Angela Chong, Randall Chong and wife Jeanny Chong, and Bryan Chong; great-grandchildren Anna, Abigail, Ella, Harper, Brady, Max, and Lucille.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 10:30 am at the Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Ceres Athletic Boosters Club/Frank Chong Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Ceres High Scholarship Trust Fund, PO Box 307 Ceres, CA 95307. For questions, please contact Leslie Tate at 209-556-1920 ext. 5360

www.cvobituaries.com



Mabel ChongJan. 15, 1924 - Jan. 31, 2020Mabel Chong passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on January 31, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Born on January 15, 1924 in Oakdale, CA, she was the daughter of Jue Howe Ow and Hall Shee. Mabel married her husband Frank Chong Sr. in the 1940's. The couple settled in Ceres, where they raised four sons.Mabel and her husband started Sequoia Super Market in 1955, and the store remained part of the Ceres community for 50 years. Mabel remained in her Ceres family home for over 60 years until her passing.Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Frank Chong Sr., and she is survived by her children Frank Chong Jr. and wife Tina Chong, Lowell Chong and wife Karen Chong, Bill Chong, Dick Chong and wife Joan Chong; grandchildren Frank Chong III and wife Katherine Chong, Darin Chong and wife Jennifer Chong, Kathy Chong, Brandon Chong and wife Angela Chong, Randall Chong and wife Jeanny Chong, and Bryan Chong; great-grandchildren Anna, Abigail, Ella, Harper, Brady, Max, and Lucille.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 10:30 am at the Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133.The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Ceres Athletic Boosters Club/Frank Chong Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Ceres High Scholarship Trust Fund, PO Box 307 Ceres, CA 95307. For questions, please contact Leslie Tate at 209-556-1920 ext. 5360 Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close