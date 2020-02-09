Mabel Chong
Jan. 15, 1924 - Jan. 31, 2020
Mabel Chong passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on January 31, 2020, in the presence of her loving family. Born on January 15, 1924 in Oakdale, CA, she was the daughter of Jue Howe Ow and Hall Shee. Mabel married her husband Frank Chong Sr. in the 1940's. The couple settled in Ceres, where they raised four sons.
Mabel and her husband started Sequoia Super Market in 1955, and the store remained part of the Ceres community for 50 years. Mabel remained in her Ceres family home for over 60 years until her passing.
Mabel was preceded in death by her husband Frank Chong Sr., and she is survived by her children Frank Chong Jr. and wife Tina Chong, Lowell Chong and wife Karen Chong, Bill Chong, Dick Chong and wife Joan Chong; grandchildren Frank Chong III and wife Katherine Chong, Darin Chong and wife Jennifer Chong, Kathy Chong, Brandon Chong and wife Angela Chong, Randall Chong and wife Jeanny Chong, and Bryan Chong; great-grandchildren Anna, Abigail, Ella, Harper, Brady, Max, and Lucille.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at 10:30 am at the Green Street Mortuary, 649 Green Street, San Francisco, CA 94133.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Ceres Athletic Boosters Club/Frank Chong Sr. Memorial Scholarship, Ceres High Scholarship Trust Fund, PO Box 307 Ceres, CA 95307. For questions, please contact Leslie Tate at 209-556-1920 ext. 5360
Published in the Modesto Bee from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020