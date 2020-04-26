Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel Margaret Kraft

Jun 16, 1925 - Apr 19, 2020

Mabel was born June 16, 1925 in Aberdeen, SD to John and Sarah Davies Hughes. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1943 and Presentation School of Nursing in 1946.

Mabel married her high school classmate, Eugene W Kraft, in 1947. Gene,

Mabel, and Dave moved to Modesto in 1954 so Gene could teach Social Studies and

Math at Thomas Downey High School. Mabel was a part-time registered nurse at

Scenic General Hospital until her retirement in 1986. When Dave attended Lady of Fatima School, Mabel volunteered to help with Hot Dog Tuesdays. Mabel enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and traveling.

Mabel was surprised to find herself pregnant with Kurt in 1965. Mabel

was always surrounded by males: Gene, her sons, Dave and Kurt, her grandsons, Erik and Karl, her dogs, and cats. So, she enjoyed being with her girlfriends for lunch dates, activities, and travel. Mabel and Gene also belonged to two bridge groups.

Mabel, Gene, Dave, and Kurt were original members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church who met at Pappy's Pizza Parlor. Mabel was a faithful Christian attending mass every Saturday or Sunday.

All these guys meant fishing, hunting, and riding horses. When the guys were gone, Mabel would love a good mystery, her coke, her chocolate, and her recliner.

Mabel was a fabulous hostess and looked forward to holidays with family and friends. She planned each event in advance: Easter with egg hunts, Father's Day and the 4th with Gene's steaks and Mabel's peach ice cream, Thanksgiving, birthdays, and of course Christmas with lots of presents.

Mabel was preceded in death by husband, Gene, son, Kurt, parents, John and

Sarah Davies Hughes, and brothers, Lloyd and Lester Hughes. She is survived by son, David (Kristine), her grandsons, Erik (Faride) and Karl, and several nieces and nephews (Hughes and Kraft).

The family wishes to express their appreciation to both Communiy Hospice of

Modesto and Bethel Assisted Care. Bethel gave loving care and kindness to Mabel.

A private service was held at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI-Stanislaus, P.O. Box 4120

Modesto, CA 95352. Mabel was involved with the local chapter and counseled others.

www.cvobituaries.com





Mabel Margaret KraftJun 16, 1925 - Apr 19, 2020Mabel was born June 16, 1925 in Aberdeen, SD to John and Sarah Davies Hughes. She graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1943 and Presentation School of Nursing in 1946.Mabel married her high school classmate, Eugene W Kraft, in 1947. Gene,Mabel, and Dave moved to Modesto in 1954 so Gene could teach Social Studies andMath at Thomas Downey High School. Mabel was a part-time registered nurse atScenic General Hospital until her retirement in 1986. When Dave attended Lady of Fatima School, Mabel volunteered to help with Hot Dog Tuesdays. Mabel enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and traveling.Mabel was surprised to find herself pregnant with Kurt in 1965. Mabelwas always surrounded by males: Gene, her sons, Dave and Kurt, her grandsons, Erik and Karl, her dogs, and cats. So, she enjoyed being with her girlfriends for lunch dates, activities, and travel. Mabel and Gene also belonged to two bridge groups.Mabel, Gene, Dave, and Kurt were original members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church who met at Pappy's Pizza Parlor. Mabel was a faithful Christian attending mass every Saturday or Sunday.All these guys meant fishing, hunting, and riding horses. When the guys were gone, Mabel would love a good mystery, her coke, her chocolate, and her recliner.Mabel was a fabulous hostess and looked forward to holidays with family and friends. She planned each event in advance: Easter with egg hunts, Father's Day and the 4th with Gene's steaks and Mabel's peach ice cream, Thanksgiving, birthdays, and of course Christmas with lots of presents.Mabel was preceded in death by husband, Gene, son, Kurt, parents, John andSarah Davies Hughes, and brothers, Lloyd and Lester Hughes. She is survived by son, David (Kristine), her grandsons, Erik (Faride) and Karl, and several nieces and nephews (Hughes and Kraft).The family wishes to express their appreciation to both Communiy Hospice ofModesto and Bethel Assisted Care. Bethel gave loving care and kindness to Mabel.A private service was held at Franklin and Downs McHenry Chapel.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI-Stanislaus, P.O. Box 4120Modesto, CA 95352. Mabel was involved with the local chapter and counseled others. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close