Mabel Irene LesterAugust 7,1932 - October 9, 2020Mabel Irene Hinck Lester of Oakdale passed away at age 88 from a long battle with Alzheimer's.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Lester and her oldest daughter Linda Kay Lester. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John Hinck and Tillie Driver Hinck and her three younger siblings, John, Oneta and Wilma.She is survived by her middle daughter Carol Ann Lester Huggins (Larry) of Oakdale and her youngest daughter Donna Lee Lester King Komala (Rich) of Lake Havasu. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Tony Huggins (Amber) of Surrey, Canada; Bob Huggins (Anh) of Pasadena; Rick Huggins (Mandy) of Napa; Kassi Huggins Azevedo (Joey) of Manteca; Cameron King of Phoenix Arizona; Courtney King Tavares (Austin) of San Jose; Derek King (Brooke) of Peoria Arizona and 14 great grandchildren, Nate and Zach Huggins; Kiley, Hudson and Mackenzie Huggins; Avery and Aiden Huggins; Ariana, Jameson and Declan Azevedo; Lola and Tyla King; and Sebastian and Chloe Tavares.We would like to thank Astoria Senior Memory Care for taking very good care of her these last three years. We would also like to thank Community Hospice for their care and concern this past year.Private services will be held in Tulare