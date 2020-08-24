Mabel Connie McNaughtMay 3, 1956Mabel McNaught, a Lead Custodian and life-long resident of Oakdale, California died On August 14, 2020 due to natural causes at the age of 64 at Doctor's Hospital. Mabel is survived by her husband Phillip McNaught, her children Tony Freitas, David Lucas, and Stephanie Ely. Her Stepchildren Phillip, Steven and Sandra McNaught. Her Mother Connie Silva and her bothers Tony, Lerry and Joseph Freitas & Erick Reed. She is also survived by her Grandchildren Parker Lucas, Nicolas Hernandez, Dylan Ely, and Michael Freitas. Mabel was born in the Azores Islands on May 3, 1956 on the island of Terceira to Connie Silva and Manuel Freitas. Mabel moved to the United States with her parents when she was 5 years old. Mabel was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed her job at the Oakdale Joint Unified School District. She worked at the OJUSD for 24 years. Mabel was President of the CSEA in 2001 and enjoyed attending all the award dinners. She received multiple awards and put her heart & soul into making good decisions for the CSEA. She also enjoyed spending time with her husband, family & grandchildren, camping, jet skiing, dancing, painting projects, and did lots of traveling. She would always put everyone first before she put herself. She also enjoyed going to the Portuguese Festas & Dances. Mabel was a one of a kind woman. There was no one that could find anybody like her. Mabel had a heart of gold & would alway make you laugh. A woman who would leave her mark everywhere she went. She was so full of life and she will be missed dearly.