Mabel Marie Rietveld
March 13, 1920 - Sept. 5, 2019
Mabel Marie Rietveld passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 99. Mabel was born on March 13, 1920 in New Hampton, Iowa to parents, Carl and Minnie Hassman. Mabel has been a resident of Escalon for the past 62 years.
Mabel's love was baking. She was famous for her peach pies, snickerdoodles, dinner rolls, baked apples and cranberry jello. She also enjoyed going on walks. She would walk for at least a mile every day. She enjoyed puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. Mabel will be remembered for her being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother.
Mabel leaves behind her children, Judy Johnson (Lowell), Joann Strand (Doug), Donna Dale (Ron), Tim Rietveld and Lori Bonzi (Loyd) along with her 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, Case Rietveld and her son, David Rietveld.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Rietveld family. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM at Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon, followed by interment at Burwood Cemetery. Remembrances in her memory may be made to the c/o Modesto Walk; 2325 St. Paul's Way, Modesto, 95355 or Community Hospice; 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 22, 2019