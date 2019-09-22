Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Rietveld. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Saron Lutheran Church Escalon , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel Marie Rietveld

March 13, 1920 - Sept. 5, 2019

Mabel Marie Rietveld passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 99. Mabel was born on March 13, 1920 in New Hampton, Iowa to parents, Carl and Minnie Hassman. Mabel has been a resident of Escalon for the past 62 years.

Mabel's love was baking. She was famous for her peach pies, snickerdoodles, dinner rolls, baked apples and cranberry jello. She also enjoyed going on walks. She would walk for at least a mile every day. She enjoyed puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. Mabel will be remembered for her being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother.

Mabel leaves behind her children, Judy Johnson (Lowell), Joann Strand (Doug), Donna Dale (Ron), Tim Rietveld and Lori Bonzi (Loyd) along with her 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, Case Rietveld and her son, David Rietveld.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Rietveld family. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM at Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon, followed by interment at Burwood Cemetery. Remembrances in her memory may be made to the c/o Modesto Walk; 2325 St. Paul's Way, Modesto, 95355 or Community Hospice; 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356.

www.cvobituaries.com



Mabel Marie RietveldMarch 13, 1920 - Sept. 5, 2019Mabel Marie Rietveld passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019 at the age of 99. Mabel was born on March 13, 1920 in New Hampton, Iowa to parents, Carl and Minnie Hassman. Mabel has been a resident of Escalon for the past 62 years.Mabel's love was baking. She was famous for her peach pies, snickerdoodles, dinner rolls, baked apples and cranberry jello. She also enjoyed going on walks. She would walk for at least a mile every day. She enjoyed puzzles and playing cards with family and friends. Mabel will be remembered for her being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother.Mabel leaves behind her children, Judy Johnson (Lowell), Joann Strand (Doug), Donna Dale (Ron), Tim Rietveld and Lori Bonzi (Loyd) along with her 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Mabel is preceded in death by her husband, Case Rietveld and her son, David Rietveld.Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Rietveld family. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, September 29 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM at Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon, followed by interment at Burwood Cemetery. Remembrances in her memory may be made to the c/o Modesto Walk; 2325 St. Paul's Way, Modesto, 95355 or Community Hospice; 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, 95356. Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.