Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapel 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapel 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Church

Madeline Marie Pereira

Aug 5, 1933 - Dec 21, 2019

Madeline Marie Pereira, 86, a Life-long resident of Los Banos, Ca. and Proud Farmers wife, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019 at New Bethany Nursing Home with all her children by her side. She was born August 5, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband and loving partner of 60 yrs., Antone Pereira. Madeline was a volunteer to multiple groups and charities in the city of Los Banos, including Charleston Elem. School, OLF School, New Bethany, LB Golden Agers, The Dare Program, NRA, Los Banos FFA and 35 yrs. as a leader to Los Banos Comm. 4-H club. Madeline was a wonderful and proud "Noni" to her Grand/Great Grandchildren and a friend to many. Madeline is survived by her four children, Anthony Pereira (Lillian), Ron Pereira, Karen (Doyle) Pereira of Los Banos, Michael Pereira (Jolene) of Dos Palos, Grandchildren Tiffany Pereira, Aaron Pereira (Brandie), Shelly Pereira Johnson, Lori Pereira Ayers (Corey), Michaela Pereira Williams (Kit) , Brian Pereira (Stephanie), Kyle Doyle, and 11 Great Grandchildren. "Wear PINK in honor of Madeline".

A Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass on Monday, December 30, 2019 @ 12 noon @ St. Joseph's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Bethany Nursing Home.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019

