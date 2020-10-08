1/
Maderlene Evans
1934 - 2020
Maderlene Evans
October 19, 1934 - October 2, 2020
Maderlene Evans, age 85, passed away at home October 2, 2020 due to multiple myeoloma. She was born in Henryetta, OK. She is survived by her husband and 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in christ."Please join us in celebrating her life Monday afternoon October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park. Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel is in charge of graveside services.
Published in Modesto Bee from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
