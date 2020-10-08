Maderlene EvansOctober 19, 1934 - October 2, 2020Maderlene Evans, age 85, passed away at home October 2, 2020 due to multiple myeoloma. She was born in Henryetta, OK. She is survived by her husband and 5 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in christ."Please join us in celebrating her life Monday afternoon October 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park. Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel is in charge of graveside services.