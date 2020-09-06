Magdalena C. EspinosaJanuary 19, 1929 - August 31, 2020Magdalena Espinosa went to be with the Lord at age 91. Magdalena was born in Riverbank, CA to the parents of Segundo and Sophie Benites.Magdalena graduated from Oakdale High School in 1948, where she met her husband Peter. Magdalena and Peter have known each other since they were 5 years old, which turned into high school sweethearts and marriage of 68 years.While attending Oakdale High, Magdalena was involved in many activities, which included Band, Drum Majorette, she was also Ping Pong champion 4 years in a row.After graduating from Oakdale High, Magdalena started working at Contadina Foods for 34+ years as a Lab Technician, until retirement. After retirement, she worked at Macy's.Magdalena attended Holy Family Catholic Church. She was chairperson of a band of mothers for Stanislaus Union School and involved in MAGA Golf. Magdalena was also President of YLI. She enjoyed dancing, singing, and planning Tahoe trips. Magdalena was a dedicated Grandmother and tremendously Loved by her grandchildren.Magdalena was proceeded in death by her husband, Peter and parents, Segundo and Sophie Benites.Magdalena is survived by her children Peter (Linda) Espinosa, AR, Edwin (Pam) Espinosa, Modesto, CA; brother Elias Benites, Modesto, CA; sister Eleanor Roca, Riverbank, CA; grandchildren Priscilla (Todd) Espinosa-Newburn, Roseville, CA, Edwin (Aileen) Espinosa, Modesto, CA; step-grandchildren Carol (Dennis) Hughes, Valley Springs, CA, April Bauman, Modesto, CA, David Bauman, Modesto, CA; and five great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA. The Graveside Service will follow on Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr., Modesto, CA