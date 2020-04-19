Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Esteves, Manuel A.

August 6, 1942 - April 5, 2020

Manuel Antonio Esteves, 77, of Ceres, California passed away on April 5th at his home.

He was born on August 6th, 1942 in Pacific Grove, California to Caroline Jean and Antonio Cabo Esteves. As a young boy, Manuel had a zest for life and participated in many activities. He graduated from Ceres High School.

Manuel spent his working life as a truck driver, eventually driving as a team with his wife cross country and enjoying the many beautiful places our country has to offer. He finished his career as safety manager at Chemical Transfer in Stockton, California.

When he wasn't working, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. No matter where his adventures took him, Manuel always loved being home with family. His expertise at the barbecue was always a hit for 4th of July.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Olivia Esteves, his sister Antoinette Cabral, and his children, Doug Esteves, Rhonda Esteves, and Ruthanna Esteves. He has 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Manuel is preceded in death by his parents, sister Carolyn Esteves, and son Anthony (Tony) Esteves.

Services will be private. In lieu of bereavement gifts, donations may be made to or Community Hospice of Hughson, California.

He is loved by all he knew and will be deeply missed.

