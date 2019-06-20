Manuel Anthony Oliveira
Apr 21, 1953 – Jun 16, 2019
Our Son, Father, Brother and friend, Manuel Anthony Oliveira of Gustine, passed on from this life June 16th at home. He was 66.
Manuel was born in Oxnard, CA but resided in Gustine since 1969. In his youth, he loved the ocean, fishing and sailing. He served in the Navy on the U.S. Shasta as an electrical repairman earning a National Defense service medal.
He pursued a life of farming and bean harvesting business until his retirement. Manuel had a love of books; the ocean; and the foothills, taking an interest in gold panning and spending time with his son. He was a parishioner at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Church in Gustine.
Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel F. Oliveira and grandmother, Filomena Oliveira of Oxnard. He is survived by his son, Nathaniel A. Oliveira of Gustine; mother, Mary C. Oliveira of Gustine; four brothers, Frank Oliveira (Sheri), Tom Oliveira both of Gustine, John Oliveira of Tracy and Mike Oliveira (Carly) of Modesto; three sisters, Rosemary Oliveira of Fresno, Teresa Oliveira-Owen (Richard) of Palm Desert and Julie Resendes (Walter) of Escalon; four nieces, eight nephews, one great niece and two great nephews.
A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 24th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment will follow in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Reception to follow.
Remembrances may be directed to: Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave, Gustine, 95322.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 20, 2019