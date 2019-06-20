Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Anthony Oliveira. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel Anthony Oliveira

Apr 21, 1953 – Jun 16, 2019

Our Son, Father, Brother and friend, Manuel Anthony Oliveira of Gustine, passed on from this life June 16th at home. He was 66.

Manuel was born in Oxnard, CA but resided in Gustine since 1969. In his youth, he loved the ocean, fishing and sailing. He served in the Navy on the U.S. Shasta as an electrical repairman earning a National Defense service medal.

He pursued a life of farming and bean harvesting business until his retirement. Manuel had a love of books; the ocean; and the foothills, taking an interest in gold panning and spending time with his son. He was a parishioner at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Church in Gustine.

Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel F. Oliveira and grandmother, Filomena Oliveira of Oxnard. He is survived by his son, Nathaniel A. Oliveira of Gustine; mother, Mary C. Oliveira of Gustine; four brothers, Frank Oliveira (Sheri), Tom Oliveira both of Gustine, John Oliveira of Tracy and Mike Oliveira (Carly) of Modesto; three sisters, Rosemary Oliveira of Fresno, Teresa Oliveira-Owen (Richard) of Palm Desert and Julie Resendes (Walter) of Escalon; four nieces, eight nephews, one great niece and two great nephews.

A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 24th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment will follow in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Reception to follow.

Remembrances may be directed to: Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave, Gustine, 95322.

www.cvobituaries.com





Manuel Anthony OliveiraApr 21, 1953 – Jun 16, 2019Our Son, Father, Brother and friend, Manuel Anthony Oliveira of Gustine, passed on from this life June 16th at home. He was 66.Manuel was born in Oxnard, CA but resided in Gustine since 1969. In his youth, he loved the ocean, fishing and sailing. He served in the Navy on the U.S. Shasta as an electrical repairman earning a National Defense service medal.He pursued a life of farming and bean harvesting business until his retirement. Manuel had a love of books; the ocean; and the foothills, taking an interest in gold panning and spending time with his son. He was a parishioner at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Church in Gustine.Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Manuel F. Oliveira and grandmother, Filomena Oliveira of Oxnard. He is survived by his son, Nathaniel A. Oliveira of Gustine; mother, Mary C. Oliveira of Gustine; four brothers, Frank Oliveira (Sheri), Tom Oliveira both of Gustine, John Oliveira of Tracy and Mike Oliveira (Carly) of Modesto; three sisters, Rosemary Oliveira of Fresno, Teresa Oliveira-Owen (Richard) of Palm Desert and Julie Resendes (Walter) of Escalon; four nieces, eight nephews, one great niece and two great nephews.A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 24th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment will follow in San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery. Reception to follow.Remembrances may be directed to: Our Lady of Miracles Catholic School, 370 Linden Ave, Gustine, 95322. Published in the Modesto Bee on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close