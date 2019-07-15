Manuel C.Ortega Jr.
Manuel C. Ortega, 63 passed of natural causes surrounded by his loved ones in Modesto CA. Manuel was born July 22, 1955 to Angie C. & Manuel M. Ortega Sr. and was the eldest of four brothers. He is survived by his devoted father Manuel M. Sr. ,as well as his loving brothers Juan, Carlos, & Rene Ortega. He left behind his grieving chlidren Tanika, Joey, Andy, Manuel III, Kevin , & Frankie Ortega and 17 grandchildren. He lived a humble and simple life working at Animal Health International as a dedicated warehouseman where he enjoyed and valued his supportive coworkers for many years. He attended Modesto High School and was a graduate of the Job Corps. His unassuming but thoughtful ways will be remembered.He was a dependable brother to all his siblings., constant companion to his cousin Ralph, and caring uncle to his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him. He is preceded in death by his loving mother Angie C Ortega.
Family & friends of Manuel Jr. are invited to his viewing on July 16, 2019 at 4:30 Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Rosary at 7 pm.
The following day a 10 am mass in his honor at St. Stanislaus Church on J Street.
His family and friends will take him to his final resting place in
Memorial Park, Whitmore Ave., Ceres CA. 95307.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 15, 2019