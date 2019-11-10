Manuel D. Oliveira
Dec 24, 1956 - Nov 3, 2019
Manuel D. Oliveira, 62, of Turlock, passed away Nov. 3 in Turlock.
Mr. Oliveira was born in Los Banos. He was a Gustine resident for 25 years before moving to Turlock 12 years ago. He was a farmer.
Mr. Oliveira is survived by his girlfriend, Lilian Comorosky of Turlock; two brothers, Tony Oliveira (Maria) and John Oliveira (Christy), both of Gustine; two sisters, Elizira Ferreira (Urbin) and Lena Oliveira, both of Gustine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Antonina Oliveira; a brother, Joseph Oliveira; and a nephew, Michael Oliveira.
A Visitation will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 13th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019