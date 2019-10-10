Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel E. Santos. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Service 1:00 PM Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Manuel E. Santos

January 19, 1928 - September 26, 2019

Manuel E. Santos, age 91, of Hilmar CA, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 26, 2019, with his family by his side. Manuel, born weighing 14 lbs, was one of seven children raised by Manuel and Serafina da Souza da Seqeira-Santos in Hughson, CA. He grew up working on his family dairy in Hughson and graduated from Turlock High School in 1946.

Manuel married Myrtle "Lee" Kerr on January 29, 1961. They were married for 58 years. Together, they had 7 children: Darrell, Cheryl, Kevin, Michael, Gary, Steve and Tom. They also had fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Manuel worked for 28 years, managing three dairies for the J.J. Stevinson Corporation. It was on these dairies that he and Lee raised their family. And it was there, for many years, where he loved being involved and invested in coaching little league for Stevinson boys. Manuel started his own business after managing the dairies, investing in almonds. He farmed for 4 years while investing in real estate. Manuel and Lee started their second business in Hilmar in 1983, Value Motors. Until his retirement in 2006, it was here that Manuel and Lee could be found, working hard to provide a quality product to buyers. After his retirement, he continued his hobby of investing in real estate. In his later years, Manuel enjoyed his deep, long-lasting friendships that he made with other members of his heart rehab group. Manuel's quick wit, sarcastic humor, and strong-minded nature shall be missed by family and friends at gatherings and events.

Manuel is preceded in death by his sons, Darrell and Steve Santos.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Lee, his five children and their spouses: Cheryl Evans(Mont), Kevin Santos, Michael Santos(Monica), Gary Santos (Diana), Terry Santos, Tom Santos(Leslie), his fourteen grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Allen's Mortuary, in Turlock CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



Manuel E. SantosJanuary 19, 1928 - September 26, 2019Manuel E. Santos, age 91, of Hilmar CA, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 26, 2019, with his family by his side. Manuel, born weighing 14 lbs, was one of seven children raised by Manuel and Serafina da Souza da Seqeira-Santos in Hughson, CA. He grew up working on his family dairy in Hughson and graduated from Turlock High School in 1946.Manuel married Myrtle "Lee" Kerr on January 29, 1961. They were married for 58 years. Together, they had 7 children: Darrell, Cheryl, Kevin, Michael, Gary, Steve and Tom. They also had fifteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.Manuel worked for 28 years, managing three dairies for the J.J. Stevinson Corporation. It was on these dairies that he and Lee raised their family. And it was there, for many years, where he loved being involved and invested in coaching little league for Stevinson boys. Manuel started his own business after managing the dairies, investing in almonds. He farmed for 4 years while investing in real estate. Manuel and Lee started their second business in Hilmar in 1983, Value Motors. Until his retirement in 2006, it was here that Manuel and Lee could be found, working hard to provide a quality product to buyers. After his retirement, he continued his hobby of investing in real estate. In his later years, Manuel enjoyed his deep, long-lasting friendships that he made with other members of his heart rehab group. Manuel's quick wit, sarcastic humor, and strong-minded nature shall be missed by family and friends at gatherings and events.Manuel is preceded in death by his sons, Darrell and Steve Santos.Manuel is survived by his wife, Lee, his five children and their spouses: Cheryl Evans(Mont), Kevin Santos, Michael Santos(Monica), Gary Santos (Diana), Terry Santos, Tom Santos(Leslie), his fourteen grandchildren, and his great-grandchildren.Services will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Allen's Mortuary, in Turlock CA. Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close