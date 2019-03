Manuel V. GallegosMay 5, 1927-Feb.22, 2019Manuel V. Gallegos was called home by the Lord on the morning of February 22, 2019. His wife, Lupe and son, Robert were by his side in his final days, along with grandchildren and loved ones at his home in Turlock, California.He was born in Pasadena, CA in 1927. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the last years of World War II and travelled the world, from Europe to Africa, during his three years of service. He met the love of his life, Lupe Bañales Gallegos in Tulare, CA at an Easter dance in 1950, where they danced to "Slow Boat To China." Their hearts were sealed that day and he married his sweetheart on September 10, 1950. They moved to Turlock, CA in 1980, and shared 68 magnificent years together.He is survived by his beloved wife Lupe, son Robert Gallegos Sr., daughter in-law Ymelda, and grandchildren Michelle, Robert Jr., and Steven. Manuel was also blessed with fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.Manuel lived a vibrant and full life, touching many lives. He will always be remembered for his generous servant's heart and be dearly missed by all who had the privilege and honor of knowing him.Private services will be held for the immediate family. Burial will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.