Manuel Garcia
May 29, 1927 - May 29, 2019
Manuel Garcia, 92, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Manteca, CA.
Manuel was born in Fresno, CA on May 29, 1927. Raised in Riverbank, Manuel would reside there throughout his lifetime. He married the love of his life, Josefina Vasquez on January 11, 1953 in Acapulco, Mexico. Manuel worked as a barber before retiring as a machine operator for Hershey's. Hardworking, he continued to work after retirement as a cashier. In his spare time, Manuel adored fishing with his son and grandkids, gardening, hiking, eating, shopping, and Disneyland. A devoted Jehovah's Witness, he loved his God Jehovah and studying his faith.
Manuel was preceded in death by his son, Mark Garcia; his wife, Josefina Garcia; brothers, Joe Garcia and Cruz Garcia; and his sister, Mary. He leaves behind his son, Monte Garcia; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June, 6th, followed by the Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7th, at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Interment will immediately follow at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 5, 2019