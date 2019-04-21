Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Manuel Guerrero Garcia. View Sign

Manuel Guerrero Garcia

Jun 26, 1926 – Apr 13, 2019

Manuel Guerrero Garcia, 92 of Crows Landing passed away Saturday, April 13th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.

Mr. Garcia was born in Zamora, Mexico and was a resident of Crows Landing for 60 years. He was a farm worker for 60 years and a longtime employee at Tony Escobar Ranches. He was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman and loved being outdoors.

Mr. Garcia is survived by his wife, Maria Garcia of Crows Landing; sons, Juan Garcia of Salida, Jose Garcia of Patterson, Samuel Garcia of Oregon, Jesse Garcia of Crows Landing, Jaime Garcia of Newman, Fidel Garcia of Turlock and Crespin Garcia of Newman; daughters, Irma Gorden of Newman, Adela Gutierrez of Patterson and Imelda Garcia of Modesto; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Suje Garcia.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Thursday, April 25th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 26th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Funeral Home Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman

