Manuel "Manny" Lopez
1936 - 2020
Manuel "Manny" Lopez
August 12, 1936 - September 21, 2020
Manuel "Manny" Lopez was a loving husband, father, Tata, brother, and friend. He was a hardworking, humble, family man. He worked in the trucking industry. He was a devoted Jehovah's Witness.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to joke around. He loved baseball, he played and coached in his younger years. He also enjoyed woodworking. He was known for giving all his children loving nicknames. What was most memorable about Manuel, was his unique ways of showing his love.
Manuel is survived by the love of his life Idolina, who he was married to for 63 years. His children: Elizabeth, Deborah, Manuel Jr. and their spouses. His grandchildren: Connie, Michael, Priscilla, Jesse, Malisa, Veronica, Nina, Lawrence, Crystal, Cesar, and their spouses. His great-grandchildren: Tony, Miko, Halie, Hollie (Spouse), Arthurina, Wilfredo, Destiny, Trinity, Jesse Jr., Marcus, Malachi, Izabella, Jessica, Gabriel, Jessiah, Rocky, Mikayla, Kayne, Elias, Sofia, Sebastian, EllaRae, Christian, and Benjamin. His great-great-grandchild Aubrey. His Siblings: Maria, Tina, Pablo, and a large extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his sons Jesse and Roy. His Sister Gloria and their parents Brijido and Carmen Lopez.
Manuel passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by all who loved him. As a family we look forward to reuniting with him in paradise. Since Jehovah promises a resurrection of our loved ones.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Think of you every day. I love you tata.
Nina Gonzales
Grandchild
September 29, 2020
Forever in our hearts ♥. I love you Tata.
Veronica Moreno
Grandchild
