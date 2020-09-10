Manuel David Mendes Sr.August 26, 1931 - September 6, 2020Manuel David Mendes Sr. was born on August 26, 1931 to Manuel Mendes and Elia Mello in Turlock, CA. He passed peacefully at his home in Hilmar, CA surrounded by his family on September 6, 2020 at age 89.He met the love of his life, Frances V. Borges, in 1947. They married the day after her 17th birthday on November 21, 1949 and moved into the home they built on the ranch in Hilmar. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2009 with a vow renewal in the presence of all their family and friends.Manuel worked for many years at Patterson Frozen Foods, owned a Dairy with his sons, and was the Weigh Master at Ahlem Ranch for over 20 years until his retirement at age 84 in 2015.He was a charter member of Y.M.I., Hilmar-Stevenson Council #44, Knights of Columbus, S.E.S. Council #18, past member of the Holy Rosary Parish Council, and was a past President of the Stevenson Pentecost Association. His faith sustained and guided him throughout his life, and he shared that faith with his family. He said the rosary every night with his children, and he helped to build the Holy Rosary Mission Church.One of Manuel's great loves was the sport of baseball. In his younger days he played slow-pitch softball for the YMI, and he later coached one of the first girls' softball teams in Hilmar. His daughters fondly remember him admonishing them, "If it touches the glove, you should be able to catch it!" Later in life, Manuel loved watching bull riding, Jeopardy, and Mollie B. Polka Party with his family and his faithful companion Sobe. He always enjoyed hosting Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays with his large family and watching them grow with each generation.He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Mendes, his parents, Manuel and Elia Mendes, and his sisters Emily Mendes and Frances Lopes. He is survived by his seven children: Elia Fuller, Cathy Mendes, Manual Mendes Jr. (Nora), David Mendes (Rosemary), Rosemarie Todd (Bill), Marlene Lisle (Mike), and Stephen Mendes (Debbie). He is also survived by: twelve grandchildren, Richard Fuller (Amanda), Michelle Mendes, Janelle Mendes, Malissa Mendes, Davey Mendes, Lindsey Rosa (Bobby), Dayne Mendes, Heather Todd, Zachary Lisle, Devan Jensen (Brandon), Michael Mendes (Kimberly), and Merissa Chipponeri (Adam); twelve great-grandchildren: Richard Fuller, Jonathan Fuller (Elena), Oliver Fuller, Penny Fuller, Kyndle Mendes, Finley Rosa, Brody Rosa, Callie Jensen, Maddie Jensen, Avery Chipponeri, Charlotte Chipponeri, and Eleanor Chipponeri; and one great-great-grandchild: Laney Fuller. He is also survived by his brother, John Mendes, and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private Rosary and Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Hilmar with internment following at North Hilmar Cemetery.Donations can be made in the memory of Manuel D. Mendes to the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hilmar, CA.