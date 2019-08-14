Manuel C. Rodriguez
May 11, 1981-Aug 6, 2019
Manuel C. Rodriguez, beloved husband, father, son, brother, cousin and friend lost his battle with colon cancer. He was preceeded in death by his mom, Anna Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife Stefanie Rodriguez, his four beautiful children, Joanna, Sophia, Samantha and Manuel. His father, Raymond Rodriguez and his siblings, Julie Cano, Ramon Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Veronica Tubera, Margarita Rodriguez and Ricardo Rodriguez. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. He was an amazing artist and an active member of the Manteca Rock Group. Services will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto viewing/rosary on 8/15/2019 from 4-8pm and memorial service on 8/16/2019 at 10am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 14, 2019