Manuel D Silveira Jr.
August 14, 1943 - February 11, 2010
Sometimes I just sit quietly,
reflecting for a while;
imagining your voice, your face
your warm and loving smile.
For it's so lovely to recall
the happy times we had,
when you played such a special role
as both husband and Dad.
And as the years have passed
I only wish you knew,
that I'd give all the world today
for one more moment with you.
But I still have my memories,
and since we've been apart,
it comforts me so much to know
that you're right here in my heart.
Love, Lucy
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 11, 2020