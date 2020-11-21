Manuel Torres

December 7, 1937 - November 6, 2020

Merced, California - Manuel Torres, age 82, passed away on November 6, 2020 in Merced, CA. He was born on December 7, 1937 in Merced's General Hospital and was a graduate of Livingston High School class of 1946. His smile and laugh will be forever remembered by those that had the pleasure to know him. A tractor driver and mechanic by trade and world-class conversation holder by choice, he could bend your ear for hours on end. He married the love of his life, Janese "Peggy" Madayag in 1975 and inherited a Madayag family consisting of 5 adult children; Teresa (Terry), Janese (Cathy), Calix (Donald), Johanna (Tina), and Phillip (Phil). Their children would become Manuel's grandchildren and affectionately call him Gramps for the rest of their lives. His grandchildren include David, Robert, Jake, Rick, Ramona, Christopher, Gabe, Phillip, Christian, and Madeline. He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy and her children Donald and Cathy, parents Felipe and Justa Torres, siblings Emilio Torres, Antonia Esquibias, Lupe Torres, Mary Ralph, Phillip Torres, John Torres, and Lupe Esquibias. He is survived by his brothers Frank and Mike Torres and numerous nephews and nieces to include Peter and Carolina Esquibias. Services are postponed at this time in the hopes for a spring/early summer family memorial gathering. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the loving and caring staff of the Franciscan Convalescent Hospital that became his extended family over the past 8 years of his life.





