Manuel Mejia was born on March 30, 1949 to Manuel R. and Angela Mejia in Brawley, California. Manuel passed away on November 23, 2019.

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Maggie, his only son, Manuel Jr., three grandchildren Jesse, Aubrey and Lilly Mejia, his brother George Mejia, many nieces and nephews.

Manuel attended all the local schools and graduated from Patterson High School in 1968. He briefly attended Modesto Junior College before joining the army in late 1969. Manuel was in the military intelligence unit while serving in Vietnam.

Manuel's favorites were all the parades in Modesto, especially the 4th of July. Manuel loved to dress up. His favorite events were the "Annual Ball" hosted by the Women's Auxiliary; The Black & White Ball hosted by the American GI Forum; and the Annual Gala hosted by the Modesto Chamber of Commerce and his favorite "Condit Country."

The Rosary will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 6:00 PM, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, on McHenry Avenue. The Mass will be on Tuesday, December 5, at 10:00 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Maze Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the United Farm Workers, P.O. Box 62, Keene, CA 93531 Please feel free to share with others.

