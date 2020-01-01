Marc A. Sixbey
Oct. 31, 1958 - Dec. 18, 2019
Marc A. Sixbey, 61, passed away peacefully at his home in Turlock Wednesday, December 18.
Born in Indiana to Joseph and Marva Jo Sixbey, Marc moved around from place to place while his father was in the Navy. After moving from Indiana, he spent a brief time in Bangkok, Thailand before settling down in California, where he graduated from Turlock High School – Class of '77.
Marc dedicated his career to the grocery business for over 30 years, where he made friends with just about anybody. An outdoorsman at heart, Marc enjoyed camping, water skiing, participating in construction derbies and riding quads. He also enjoyed attending estate sales and yard sales, and was an avid sports enthusiast.
Marc leaves behind his sister, Desiree Carvalho; niece, Jamie Vaile; nephews, Jeff Vaile Jr., Ryan Carvalho and Danny Carvalho; and many great-nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 1, 2020