MARCUS CABE BRUMLOW II
11/24/66 -08/03/19
Marcus Cabe Brumlow ll 52 of Turlock passed away September 3rd 2019 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Marcus and Shirley Brumlow and his daughter Chandra L Barnard. He is survived by his two sisters, His partner of 25 yrs, Joanne Kesner, his two step sons, his son Marcus C Brumlow lll daughter-in-law Trina Shoemaker. 9 grandchildren and numerous cousins nieces and nephews. We will be having a Celebration of Life on September 29th at 1 PM @ Donnelly Park Turlock Ca
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 24, 2019