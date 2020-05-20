Margaret A AmaroMay 6,1937- May 17th, 2020Margaret Amaro, 83 Went on to be with our Heavenly Father on May 17th, 2020, Peacefully at home with her family by her side. Margaret was born in Castroville Ca. On May 6th 1937. She had lived many places during her life. But held fond memories growing up in Monterey Ca. She worked for M.C.S. for 30 years as an E.S.L. Teacher. she is survived by her children. The daughters and their husbands, Maria & Jesus Gonzalez, Socorro & Michael Goines, Maria,(Connie) & Frank Watson, Esperanza(Hope) & Zeke Alvarado, her sons Leonardo Vasquez & Manuel Vasquez And Stepchildren Gail & Leonard Saldana and Steven & CiCi Dominguez. She leaves behind a legacy of 24 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. She is the sister to Ernest Halcon, Bertha Leyva, Angie Huerta and her deceased sister Helen Camacho. Margaret was many things in life a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister and a friend to many people. She will be greatly missed and deeply loved. She is preceded in passing by her husband Manuel Amaro. Whom she loved with everything in her. Her family finds comfort in the fact that they are together again, with the Lord, and at full peace. She will be layed to rest on 5/22/2020