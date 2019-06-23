Margaret Anne Westlund
Jan. 1955 - May 2019
On Monday, May 27th, 2019, Margaret Anne Westlund, loving mother and beloved teacher, passed away at age 64.
Margaret was born on January 8th, 1955 in Long Beach, CA to Joseph and Jeanette Kniely. She received a Liberal Arts degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1975, and was a devoted teacher for 36 years in both San Ardo, CA and Turlock, CA. She raised one son, Joseph.
Margaret was an award winning teacher that bettered the lives of hundreds of students. She was adored by those that she worked with and was always willing to go the extra mile to make a difference in someone's life. She loved to laugh and was a positive, uplifting presence to family and friends. She was compassionate, loving and would often put the needs of others before her own. She left this world too soon and will be missed by many.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Joseph. She is survived by her mother, Jeanette, her son, Joseph, her life partner, Greg, and her sister, Sue.
A service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 29th at Allen Mortuary in Turlock, CA. Feel free to leave your condolences at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019