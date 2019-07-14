Margaret Irene Avila
Mar 4, 1922 - Jul 3, 2019
Our beloved Mother, Margaret Irene Avila, 97, of Modesto, passed away July 3, 2019.
Margaret was born March 4, 1922, in Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia. In her young adult years, she worked as a Librarian at the School of Arts Library in Brisbane before migrating to America in 1946, where she later met her husband Augustine "Augie" Avila. They shared a life together working on their dairy farm and raising their four daughters.
Her greatest passion was her Family, whom she loved very much and they loved her dearly. She enjoyed her home and her lovely garden.
Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1996 after 46 years of marriage. Her parents Thomas and Elizabeth Wilson, and her sister Joan Magee. Margaret is survived by her four daughters, Joanne Pedroni (Pete), Debbie Avila, Dianne Avery and Annette Mara (Clyde). In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A life well lived, she will be greatly missed.
A private family service was held at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 14, 2019