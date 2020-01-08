Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Edmiston. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 10:00 AM Crossroads Church 1360 N Johnson Rd Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Edmiston

Jan 2, 1953 – Dec 31, 2019

Margaret, our faithful mother, loving wife, fun grandmother, caring friend, and beloved sister, was born in Modesto, CA on January 2, 1953. She passed from this life into the presence of our Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.



Margaret, also known as Margie, was born and raised in Modesto, CA. She attended Milnes Grammar School, Riverbank High School, MJC, and Sacramento State University where she studied the sciences. Some of her places of employment were E. & J. Gallo Winery, where she met her husband, Dan, A. & W. Concentrates, and later Big Valley Christian School.



Margie's many loves included her family, friends, gardening, traveling, and the mountains. Margie volunteered at a local care home for the elderly. Her zeal for life and contagious smile will be remembered by all who knew her.



Margie is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Dan of Modesto, her daughter Stacey Hare of Cameroon, Africa, her son Daniel Edmiston of Corvallis, OR, her mother Beverly Lederle of Modesto, her sister Diane Garner of Turlock, her brothers Joe, Mike, and David Lederle of Modesto, as well as her brother Ken Lederle of Oakdale. She is also survived by her four grandchildren as well as her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Joseph Lederle and brother William Lederle.



Family and friends are invited to attend her home going celebration on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10am at Crossroads Church; 1360 N Johnson Rd; Turlock, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CovenantCare Hospice; 125 N. Broadway, Turlock; CA 95380;

