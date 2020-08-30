1/1
Margaret Enid Lundquist
1926 - 2020
Enid Lundquist
Nov 18, 1926 - Aug 23, 2020
Enid Lundquist went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Stockton, she grew up in the Farmington/Escalon area. There she met and married her forever sweetheart, Bob Lundquist. After attending Southern California Bible College, they settled in Modesto near their families.
Enid had 3 loves – the Lord Jesus, her family, and teaching. Being a very talented musician, she devotedly served in the music ministry of her church in many capacities (director, organist, pianist, vocalist) making music an inspirational part of any service. She could be heard playing the piano and singing as you approached her front door making sure everything would be perfect for Sunday's service.
Enid's dedication to her family was evident in her loving 55 year marriage to Bob, her endless support for her daughters and their families, and the tender care of her parents throughout their later years. And of course, she loved spoiling her grandchildren!
Enid's love of teaching began as a youth and blossomed into a 30+ year career teaching Junior High Music, Drama and English in Riverbank, Turlock and Modesto. She was never more gratified than when her students' accomplishments were awarded in countless performances and competitions. After her retirement, she enjoyed traveling, cooking, gardening, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Enid is survived by her two daughters, Kris Snyder and Cynthia Gorang; her grandchildren Jamie, Julie, Lindsay and Ben; and her great grandchildren Kaylie, Victor, Hayden and Jordan.
Enid's life was blessed with the love of her family and friends. Her loving spirit touched us all.
Burial announcement to follow
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
