Margaret Louise (Peggy) Murphy
Nov. 19, 1936-Apr. 27, 2019
Born in Newman, CA to Timothy and Doris O'Connor Died in Chicago, IL. Preceded in death by parents, husband Martin Murphy and sister Jeri Torrealba. Mother of Deirdre Murphy, Martim Murphy Jr., Colleen Garlington and Siobhan Murphy. Foster mother of Daniel Alvarado and the late Reuben Alvarado. Sister of Patricia Loveless, Anne Williams and Kathleen Guyett. Grandmother of Marya, Sarah, Aislinn, Megan, Connor, Martin and Liam. Former public health nurse for City of Chicago and nurse with Illinois Dept. of crippled children. Internment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Chicago, Il.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 8, 2019