Margaret S. Pearson
Jan. 1924 – May 2019
Margaret lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved her family, sewing, gardening, woodwork and painting. She will be greatly missed for her amazing outlook on life and her deep concern for others. Her spirit will always be with us.
Margaret leaves behind her children Brent Pearson; Jean (Ed) Scrivner; her 3 grandchildren Alison (Josh) Klikna; Jon (Kandice) Pearson; Brent (Jesi) Scrivner; and her 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Emma Swanson; husband, Carl Pearson; brother, Erland Swanson; sisters, Olga Hanson, Agnes Cedarleaf and Viola Nelson.
The family appreciates any memorial contributions in Margaret's name be made to CovenantCare Hospice/Turlock. No public services are planned. Please share your sweet memories at www.AllenMortuary.com.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from May 25 to May 26, 2019