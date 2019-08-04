Margaret Theresa Steiger
August 21, 1921 to July 25, 2019
Margaret Theresa Steiger passed away peacefully, with family at her side, in the morning of July 25, 2019. Margaret was born in Modesto on August 21, 1921. She leaves behind her 6 children: Harriett Steiger (Red Bluff), Marsha Womack (Modesto), Carla Zepeda (Modesto), Johnna Steiger (Modesto), 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 26 great great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her beloved husband Claude "Bud" Steiger.
Margaret was first and foremost a homemaker, but she also worked many years for local cable television offices before retiring. She never made an enemy and was known to all as either Mom, Aunt, Grandma, or Nonnie.
Services will be held at St Stanislaus Church 709 J St, Modesto. A celebration of life will be held after mass at the church's reception hall.
Margaret will be interred with her husband at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary in Santa Nella during a private ceremony.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019