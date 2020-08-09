Margaret Emma Klara Lederle Vacca
March 2, 1932-July 12, 2020
Margaret E. (Lederle) Vacca, long time Modesto and MiWuk Village resident passed away July 12, 2020, she was 88. Margaret was the daughter of Joseph and Emma Lederle who immigrated from Germany in the early 1920's through Ellis Island. Margaret moved from Los Angelos to Modesto with her family in 1944. She graduated from Modesto High School (1949) and was a proud graduate of Modesto Junior College (1951). Margaret met her future husband Martin Harry Vacca while cruising Tenth Street in Modesto and they were married fifty seven years before his passing in 2013. After graduation from MJC she worked for private insurance adjusters in Modesto until relocating to MiWuk Village in Tuolumne County in 1979 as co-owner of Sierra Village Construction Company. She finished her working career with State Farm Insurance in Modesto.
Margaret had many interests and was good at all of them: water and snow skiing with family, playing golf with her woman friends in Modesto and Twain Harte, bridge and pinochle, gardening and traveling to Germany (Bavaria) to visit her many cousins. She was very active in her community and held office in the MiWuk Village Homeowners Association and other community organizations in Tuolumne County. Margaret and Harry loved to travel in their motorhome, starting in 1972 with family ski trips to Sun Valley, Idaho and Park City, Utah and continuing for 30 years with multiple adventures across the U.S. and Canada or escapes to the Pacific coast. Margaret was a fabulous cook and her family and friend gatherings on the deck of her home in MiWuk Village were legendary. Margaret loved being around friends and meeting new people. A water-ski weekend often included 6 or 7 of our high school friends. Margaret is survived by her two children, Martin Ki Vacca (Annette), and Shelli Vacca (Anne), and three wonderful grandchildren; Kyle Combs, Dillon Combs and Chelsea Combs Goodrich (Jake) and great grand daughter Nora Goodrich who brought her much joy the last few years of her life. In addition, she leaves behind her beloved nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by our dear aunt, and her sister-in-law and friend, Beverly J. Lederle and her brothers Joseph W. Lederle and Robert Lederle.
Remembrance of our mom can be made to the Margaret E. Lederle Vacca Scholarship at the Modesto Junior College Foundation: https://modestojcfoundation.org/scholarships-donation
or mailed to MJC Foundation, 435 College Avenue, Modesto, CA 95350. Burial will be at Carter Cemetery in Tuolumne City, CA. www.cvobituaries.com