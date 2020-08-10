Margarita Angulo IbarraJun 22, 1938 - Jul 29, 2020Margarita Angulo Ibarra passed away at her home on July 29, 2020 at the age of 82.Margarita greatly enjoyed when her family came to visit her and was always there to welcome us with a smile and a warm meal. In loving memory of a great wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jesus Ibarra, and five of her children (Ramiro, Arcelia, Rosa, Juan, and Daniel), and was preceded in death by her son Ricardo.Margarita was very much loved and will be fondly remembered by her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews both in Mexico and the United States.Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, Ceres Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements for Margarita. A Graveside service at Ceres Memorial Park will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00AM.