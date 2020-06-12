Margarita Moran LomeliJun 10, 1937 - June 9, 2020Margarita Moran Lomeli, 82 of Grayson passed away Tuesday, June 9th at her residence.Mrs. Lomeli was born in Jalisco, Mexico and was a resident of Grayson for 48 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.Mrs. Lomeli is survived by her sons, Javier Lomeli of Sonora, Ricardo Lomeli of Granada Hills, Refugio Lomeli of Turlock, Francisco Lomeli, Jr. of Arizona and Gabriel Lomeli of San Mateo; daughters, Margarita Lomeli of Grayson, Sylvia Shupe and Elizabeth Rodriguez both of Patterson; brother, Fortunato Moran of Mexico; sisters, Agustina Moran, Agraciana Moran, Francisca Moran and Enedina Vega all of Mexico; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Lomeli; son, Jesus Lomeli; daughter, Yolanda Lomeli and sister, Maria Moran.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, June 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 16th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.