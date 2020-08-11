1/1
Margie Brazil
1935 - 2020
Margie D Brazil
March 18, 1935 - August 5, 2020
Margie Dorothy (Elkins) Brazil went to be with the Lord August 5, 2020, at 8:04pm. Margie was born in Mill Creek, Oklahoma to Arthur Roscoe Elkins and Elva Leola (Bryant) Elkins. She was raised in Oakdale, California and lived in Modesto. She leaves behind her daughter Cheri (Lou) Martin, son Johnny (Judy) Snyder and daughter Teri (Pete) Gaarde, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. She was the most loving Mother and Grandmother. We are all very lucky to have had her in our lives. She will be dearly missed.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
