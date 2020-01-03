Margie Parkay
Dec. 20, 1932 - Dec. 29,2019
Margie Lorene Parkay, 87, peacefully passed with her loving family by her side. Margie was born to Fred and Lillie Resch on December 20, 1932 in Greenwood, Arkansas. She was the youngest of 13 children. As a young adult, Margie became a Beautician and opened her own Beauty Salon. She was the proud owner for 30 years. She was a very strong independent single mother! She made many friends along the way, and enjoyed each and everyone's conversations. She loved to talk! Upon retirement, Margie enjoyed playing Bingo and took up Square Dancing. She was an avid Traveler. On her many adventures, she traveled to Canada, Hawaii and even took the grandkids to the Rose Bowl Parade. She attended Shelter Cove Church, and loved being a part of their community. She also volunteered 3 days a week at the Salvation Army and senior center.
Margie is survived by her son; Larry Gwartney and his wife Nora of Escalon, 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her children; Kenneth and Danny Vaughn and grandson; Roger Vaughn.
Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Parkay and Gwartney family. A viewing will be held Friday, January 3 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM, a Chapel Service Saturday, January 4 at 12:00 PM at Deegan Funeral Chapel, 1441 San Joaquin St., Escalon, CA 95320, Graveside service will be Monday, January 6 at 12:00 PM, Burwood Cemetery, 28320 E. River Rd., Escalon, CA 95320. To send the family condolences, please visit Margie's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 3, 2020