1/1
Marguarita Ibarra
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguarita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margarita Angulo Ibarra
Jun 22, 1938 - Jul 29, 2020
Margarita Angulo Ibarra passed away at her home on July 29, 2020 at the age of 82.
Margarita greatly enjoyed when her family came to visit her and was always there to welcome us with a smile and a warm meal. In loving memory of a great wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jesus Ibarra, and five of her children (Ramiro, Arcelia, Rosa, Juan, and Daniel), and was preceded in death by her son Ricardo.
Margarita was very much loved and will be fondly remembered by her many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, and nephews both in Mexico and the United States.
Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, Ceres Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements for Margarita. A Graveside service at Ceres Memorial Park will be on Tuesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00AM.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved