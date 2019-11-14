Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite "Betty" McBrian. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite "Betty" McBrian

Oct 19, 1921 - Nov 11, 2019

Marguerite Elizabeth McBrian (Betty) died peacefully the morning of November 11th, 2019 in her home. She was the daughter of Walter and Marguerite Peterman and wife of 56 years to Leo R. McBrian who preceded her in death. She leaves behind daughter Sharon Newburg and husband Ed, daughter Katy Peters, grandson Ken Newburg and wife Debbie, great grandson Kevin Newburg and wife Randi and great grandson Brian Newburg and wife Anna. She was preceded in death by her sister Marie Goodlad, her brother Jack Peterman and her son Robert McBrian.

Betty grew up on a farm in rural Tracy and graduated from Tracy High School. She attended Humphreys Business College prior to taking on a job as a secretary for the Army at Stockton Field until she married so she could stay close to family. She met her husband Leo at a Grange dance where they discovered that their mothers had gone to school together. Betty and Leo moved to Ripon after the war and both worked for the family business, Valley Tag and Label, for many years prior to taking over the Ripon Record as owners.

Betty was a member of the local Rebecca Lodge for many years as well as volunteering for

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ripon Fire Department in thanks for the many visits they made over the years to the family home. Funeral services will be held at Deegan's Ripon Memorial Chapel on Saturday November 16th with a viewing starting at 10 and the service starting at 11 with a reception to follow.

Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but she will never be forgotten.

the Salvation Army . She was always available to help others in need. She was a familiar face around Ripon with many friends. She played bridge with the local Bridge Club into her 90's. Betty and Leo were charter members of Spring Creek Golf & Country Club and were part of the group that started the Ripon, CA vs Ripon, UK golf tournaments. She and Leo traveled to Ripon, UK several times to play and hosted members of the UK team at their home numerous times.

