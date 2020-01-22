Maria C. Osuna
December 25, 1943 - January 8, 2020
Born in Rio Grande Zacatecas, she was the eldest of six. She immigrated to the U.S. in the sixties, and settled in Modesto in the seventies. Maria married Armando V. Osuna the love of her life in the early eighties. She dedicated her life to housekeeping. She was hardworking, trustworthy, and resolute in her ways. Her word was her bond. She was a devout Christian, she always thought about others, and she helped many throughout her life. She is survived by three sisters, one brother, and ten nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel in Modesto on Thursday, January 23.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 22, 2020