Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Correia Silveira. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Correia Silveira

Nov. 5, 1923 - Jan. 19, 2020

Maria Correia Silveira 96, of Los Banos, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 5, 1923 in the village of Manadas, Sao Jorge in the Acores Islands of Portugal. Maria married Manuel I. Silveira on November 19, 1951 and they immigrated to the USA in 1954. Together they operated a successful dairy business in the Newman, Gustine area until her husband's passing in 1996. Maria loved the country life and the dairy so much that she continued to be active in the dairy business along with her son John who continues to manage the dairy that Maria and her husband started over 60 years ago.

Maria loved her garden and cooking. There was always the smell of fresh Portuguese sweet bread and rice pudding in her home. If you ever visited her home, she would always have something for you to eat and almost certainly a little care package to take home as well.

Maria was a parishioner of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, a member of Our Lady of Miracles Society of Gustine and Our Lady of Fatima Society of Los Banos. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Maria is preceded in death by her husband Manuel I. Silveira, her brothers, Carlos, Manuel and Richard Souza and her sisters: Ernestina Lemos and Teresa Faustino.

She is survived by her children, John Silveira, Rose Costa and Alda Avila, her brother Lino Souza and Herminia Avila, grandchildren, Andrew, Costa, Joseph Costa, Adriana Avila and Monica Avila and many family and friends.

The family is grateful to Dr. Iyer of Gustine for his many years of caring and kindness to Maria and to Community Hospice of Modesto for assisting during her final days.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 5pm to 7pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am. St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, January 31, 2020. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



Maria Correia SilveiraNov. 5, 1923 - Jan. 19, 2020Maria Correia Silveira 96, of Los Banos, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 5, 1923 in the village of Manadas, Sao Jorge in the Acores Islands of Portugal. Maria married Manuel I. Silveira on November 19, 1951 and they immigrated to the USA in 1954. Together they operated a successful dairy business in the Newman, Gustine area until her husband's passing in 1996. Maria loved the country life and the dairy so much that she continued to be active in the dairy business along with her son John who continues to manage the dairy that Maria and her husband started over 60 years ago.Maria loved her garden and cooking. There was always the smell of fresh Portuguese sweet bread and rice pudding in her home. If you ever visited her home, she would always have something for you to eat and almost certainly a little care package to take home as well.Maria was a parishioner of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, a member of Our Lady of Miracles Society of Gustine and Our Lady of Fatima Society of Los Banos. She will be missed by all who knew her.Maria is preceded in death by her husband Manuel I. Silveira, her brothers, Carlos, Manuel and Richard Souza and her sisters: Ernestina Lemos and Teresa Faustino.She is survived by her children, John Silveira, Rose Costa and Alda Avila, her brother Lino Souza and Herminia Avila, grandchildren, Andrew, Costa, Joseph Costa, Adriana Avila and Monica Avila and many family and friends.The family is grateful to Dr. Iyer of Gustine for his many years of caring and kindness to Maria and to Community Hospice of Modesto for assisting during her final days.A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 5pm to 7pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am. St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, January 31, 2020. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos. Published in the Modesto Bee from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close