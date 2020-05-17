Maria Ludevina DaSilvaMar. 15, 1935 - May 9, 2020Maria Ludevina DaSilva, a resident of Turlock Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the past 6 years, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 9th. She was 85 years old.Maria was born in Guadalupe, Graciosa, Azores to Manuel and Maria DaSilva. She married the love of her life, Avelino Espinola DaSilva, on January 19, 1959. They resided in Graciosa, Azores until immigrating to the U.S. in May 1966. They lived in both the Stevinson and Hilmar communities for some time.Maria worked for Banquet Foods for 16 years before her retirement in 1989. In her spare time, she loved taking care of her grandchildren, cooking, crocheting and talking on the telephone.Maria was preceded in death by her loving husband, Avelino Espinola DaSilva. She is survived by her sons, Manuel DeSilva (Nancy), Art DaSilva (Sandra), and Avelino DeSilva Jr. (Celina). She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.At this time, private services will be held for Maria's family at Turlock Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park at a later date.