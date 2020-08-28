Maria de Fatima AreiasJune 25 1944 - August 21 2020Maria De Fátima AreiasMaria de Fátima Areias of Newman passed away August 21, 2020 at her residence in Newman surrounded by her loving family. She was 76.Mrs. Areias was born in Angústias, Horta, Faial, Azores on June 25, 1944. When she was sixteen years old, she moved to Terceira, Azores, where she met and married her husband, Mario H. Areias. In 1970, she immigrated to California with her husband, in-laws, and two eldest children. She lived in Hilmar, CA for five years, where she and her husband welcomed two more children, before moving to Newman, CA in September of 1976.Mrs. Areias worked for Patterson Frozen Foods prior to her employment with Foster Farms Turkey Hatchery in Newman. She retired early to care for her eldest grandson. Later in 1993, she opened a family-style Portuguese restaurant with her husband in Newman. In 1997, she retired permanently to care for two of her other grandchildren.Family was the most important thing to Mrs. Areias. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, often teased by her children for shamelessly spoiling her grandchildren.Mrs. Areias was an avid reader and gardener. She also loved sewing and supporting various charities. Mrs. Areias was an excellent baker and cook and was known for always making an abundance of food.Mrs. Areias was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman.Maria is survived by a son, Mario A. Areias (Garieanne) of Oakdale; three daughters, Cecilia Areias (Doug Castle) of Turlock, Bertha "Bertie" Areias (Richard Cunningham) of Hughson, and Mary Areias-Romo (Ricardo Romo) of Newman; a brother, Manuel Garcia (Margie) of Patterson; sisters, Maria Alice Areias of Newman and Maria do Natal Fernandes of São Mateus, Terçeira, Azores; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mario H. Areias; brother, Ildo Fernandes Garcia da Costa; father, Manuel Garcia da Costa; and mother, Maria de Lurdes Fernandes.Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 P.M. at Whitehurst-Norton-Dias Funeral Chapel, 286 West Main Street, Turlock.Due to COVID-19 burial services are private.