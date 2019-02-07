Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Maria De Fatima Brasil

November 4, 1941 - February 2, 2019

Maria passed away on February 2, 2019 in the hospital with family at her side. She was born in Sao Jorge Azores. She has lived in Modesto since June of 1978. She is survived by her son Helio Brasil of Ripon and her grandchildren Lousiana Brasil, Susana Brasil, Connie Brasil, Ana Maria Brasil, daughter in law Maria Brasil and a great granddaughter Adalyn Oliveira all from Atwater. She was preceded in death by her son Jaime Brasil, husband Heliodoro Brasil, and sister Maria Morais. She is also survived by three sisters and 2 brothers: Bernardete Martins of Salida, Albertina Brasil in Sao Jorge Azores, Lacalete Nunes of Oakdale, Joe Brasil of Crowslanding and Antonio Estevam of El Nido. The vigil will be Wednesday February 13, at 9:00 a.m. St. Mary's Catholic Church 89 North Oak Avenue in Oakdale followed by burial mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Oakdale Citizens Cemetery in Oakdale. Services will be conducted by Oakdale Memorial Chapel 830 West F Street in Oakdale 95361.

Funeral Home Oakdale Memorial Chapel

830 West F Street

Oakdale , CA 95361

