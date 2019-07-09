Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Estacio. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 575 N Soderquist Rd Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-632-1018 Send Flowers Obituary

Maria de Conceição Feno Estacio

Feb. 5, 1928 - July 4, 2019

Maria de Conceição Feno Estacio of Turlock went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2019 at the age of 91.

Maria was born in Ponta Delgada, Flores, Azores, on February 5, 1928 to Manuel Francisco Feno and Julia de Gloria Vieira. She was the youngest of 7 children.

On December 15, 1945, she married the love of her life, Carlos F. Estacio, Jr. Their love began as teenagers and they were inseparable ever since. They were married for over 64 years until her husband's passing in 2010.

Maria had five children before immigrating to the United States in 1956 to make a better life for her family. She settled in Turlock, where she was blessed with five more children. She was a devoted wife, working alongside her husband on the dairy they started in 1962.

Maria lived a full life in service to her family and her faith. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Maria loved spending time with her large family, especially her grandchildren. She hosted family gatherings for every holiday and was a wonderful cook. No one ever left her house hungry! Maria also enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Maria had a deep faith in God, and was active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Our Lady of Fatima Society in Turlock. She was also a member of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine, the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America (PFSA), and the Sociedade Portuguesa Rainha Santa Isabel (SPRSI).

Maria will be remembered as an incredibly strong woman with the most generous heart, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. She loved this country, she loved her family, and above all, she loved God.

Maria is survived by her children Mary Swanson (Don), Celeste Drumonde (Manuel), John Estacio (Angela), Carlos Estacio III (Bernadette), Jimmy Estacio (Lori), Julie Teran (Gerald), Bobby Estacio (Belina), Tony Estacio (Gabriela), and daughter-in-law Mary Estacio, all of Turlock. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, sister-in-laws Maria Estacio of New Bedford, Massachusetts and Maria Estacio of Turlock, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlos F. Estacio Jr.; her oldest son Joe F. Estacio; an infant son, John; and siblings Maria Feno, José Feno, Amelia Estacio, Helena Estacio, Diolinda Vieira, and Antonio Feno.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Recitation of the Rosary will follow the visitation at 8:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019, also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at the Sunset Mausoleum at Turlock Memorial Park.

