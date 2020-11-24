Maria Gomes
November 6, 2020
Modesto, California - Maria Sharon Gomes December 9,1953 - November 6, 2020
Maria Sharon Gomes passed away peacefully with family by her side at Modesto Memorial Medical Center, November 6th. Maria was born December 9,1953 to the late Joseph and Christine Gomes and resided in Modesto her entire life . Attending elementary school at Westport, graduated Ceres High School class of '72, completed data processing courses at Modesto Junior College. She worked in several business offices over the years utilizing her
skills. Maria loved her family , she was a loving, caring, giving sister, Aunt and friend. She had a tremendous love for all living creatures. Always a big heart and would find homes or care for any animal that was in need. She would often be seen with her companion , a chihuahua, Fuji. Maria was known for her incredible memory. She would keep us all entertained with her stories
of details from the past.. She was also a lover of the color yellow. Everything she would purchase for her home would be in the color yellow ...If it wasn't she would spray paint it... Maria will be dearly missed by all who loved her. She has left us with a void in our hearts and lots of household goods In Yellow!
Maria is survived by her sister Kathy Truitt, (Gary), brother, John Gomes, (Kim). Three Nieces , two nephews and two great nephews, plus one great niece on the way. She was preceded In death by her two sisters, Diana Lawson, JoAnn Ferreira and brother Joseph Gomes. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. Franklin and Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel is serving the Gomes Family. The family asks in lieu of flowers remembrances be sent to Westport Fire Dept. 5160 S. Carpenter Rd. Modesto , CA 95358 or charity of your choice
