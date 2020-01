Maria P. SilvaNov 12, 1936 - Jan 9, 2020Maria P. Silva, 83 of Newman passed away Thursday, January 9th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.Mrs. Silva was born in Flores, Azores and was a resident of Newman for 43 years. She worked at San Luis Care Center in Newman for 24 years.Mrs. Silva is survived by her son, Joe Silva, Jr. of Newman; brothers, Afonso Pontes, Laurio Pontes and Jeremins Pontes; sisters, Eugenia Pontes and Teresa Pontes; grandson, Sergio Silva and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Medeiros Silva.A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Monday, January 20th at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 21st at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.